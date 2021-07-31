Jerry and Elaine celebrate 66 years

Jerry and Elaine Peters will celebrate their 66th Anniversary on Aug. 4, 2021. They were married on this date in 1955, at Hyde Park Foursquare Church, in St. Joseph.
To this union, five children were born: Cathy Kerns, David (Betty) Peters, Cherlyn (John) Bennett, Penny (Wayne) Grable and Donnie (Danette) Peters.
They also have eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.
A family dinner is planned.
Cards may be sent to the couple at: 117 Fulkerson Street, St. Joseph MO 64504.
