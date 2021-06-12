James and Frances Jeffers celebrate 40 years

James and Frances Jeffers celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on June 12, 2021. They were married on June 12, 1981, at First Christian Church.
They were blessed with two daughters, Katie R. (Mark) Miron and Melissa S. (Jason) Workman. They are also blessed with one grandchild, Peyton E. Workman.
James retired from Quaker Oats and Cryovac after 25 years and 13 years. He and Frances are enjoying retirement. They will celebrate with a trip to Florida.
Cards may be sent to them at: 67 Eastwood Drive, St. Joseph, MO 64506.
