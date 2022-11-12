Jacob and Anna Rhein celebrate their 1st year!

Jacob Matthew Rhein and Anna Renee Carter Rhein celebrated their first wedding anniversary this past weekend. They were married Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in a small ceremony at Calvary Chapel, St. Joseph.
Anna’s parents are Bill and Mary Carter, of St. Joseph. Her grandparents are Joseph Gregory and recently diseased Barbara Gregory, Nancy Carter Browne and the diseased Ray Carter. Jacob’s parents are Pastor Chuck and Amber Rhein of St. Joseph. His grandparents are Teresa Meyer, Dan and Linda Meyer, Geraldine Rhein and the deceased Charley Rhein.
Anna and Jacob renewed their vows in a beautiful celebration and reception attended by family and friends at The Sycamore Tree, Savannah, Missouri, at 4:30 P.M. on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Anna and Jacob are currently living in Kirksville, Missouri, where Anna attends Truman State University and Jacob works at Preferred Family Healthcare.
