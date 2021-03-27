Jack and Tanis Colwell celebrate 60 years

Jack and Tanis Colwell celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on March 17, 2021.
Jack and Tanis both attended Horace Mann high school in Maryville, Missouri. Jack would save a seat on the school bus, and they’ve been together ever since.
They are the parents of three children, Toni Colwell, of Espanola, New Mexico, Tracy Farley, of Albany, Missouri, and Kevin Colwell, deceased.
They would love to receive cards. Please drop them a note or card to: 4805 N. Creekwood Dr., St. Joseph, MO 64507.
