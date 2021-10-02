Jack and Nina Little celebrate 60 years

Jack and Nina Little are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 8, 2021. They were married at the First Baptist Church, in Atchison, Kansas, on Oct. 8, 1961.
They have two daughters, Julie Weber and Nicole Little. They also have three grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at Riverside Place #315 1616 Weisenborn Road, St. Joseph, MO 64507.
