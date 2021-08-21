Harold and Jackie Allison celebrate 50 years

Harold and Jackie Allison celebrated their 50th Anniversary on March 18, 2021. They were united in marriage on March 18, 1971, in Pensacola, Florida.
The family of Harold and Jackie (Harris) Allison is hosting a cake and punch reception, in honor of the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary.
The reception is Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Liberty Baptist Church in McFall, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.