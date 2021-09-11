Greg and Helen Carrel celebrate 50 years

Greg and Helen (West) Carrel will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 18, 2021. They were married on this date in 1971, at the First Baptist Church in Clarksdale, Missouri.
Their daughters and their husbands are: Julie and Brandon Cobb of St. Joseph, and Kate and Ted Place of Kansas City, Missouri.
They also have four grandchildren: Ben and Claire Place, and Walter and Brooks Cobb.
Greg and Helen were self-employed in Clarksdale Small Engine and Hardware for 20 years. Greg and Helen both retired on Dec. 31, 2019; Helen from the Missouri Department of Corrections, after 21 years and Greg after 35 years, at Greg Carrel Insurance. Greg retired from the United States Marine Corps Reserve, as Sergeant Major.
Greg and Helen are active members of the Oak Christian Church.
A family celebration is planned.
Cards may be sent to the couple at: P. O. Box 35, Clarksdale, MO 64430.
