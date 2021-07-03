The family of Gerald (Jerry) and Janet Wilmes of Maryville, Missouri, is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 10, 2021.
They were married at St. Columbia Catholic Church in Conception Junction, Missouri on July 10, 1971.
Their family includes children: Jared (Rebecca) Wilmes, Julie (Sim) White, Jennifer (Chad) Williamson and Jill (Alan) Lager and 10 grandchildren.
Cards of congratulations will reach them at 27750 Eagle Scout Drive, Maryville, MO 64468.
