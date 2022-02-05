George "Scotty" and Leanne Murray celebrate 40 years

George “Scotty” and Leanne Murray will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day.
When living in Kansas City, they were married at the All Souls Unitarian Church on the Plaza in Kansas City before moving back to Scotty’s home town in 1986.
The couple welcomes cards sent to 4601 Faraon, St. Joseph, MO 64506.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.