George and Jan celebrate 60th Anniversary

George and Jan Beckwith are celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary on June 9, 2021. They were married at Savannah Avenue Baptist Church on June 9, 1961.
Their children are: David Beckwith, J.L. Hill, Doug (Anna) Beckwith and Deann (David) Sorrell. They also have five grandchildren: Lilly Beckwith, Andrew Beckwith, Abbey Sorrell, Jack Sorrell and Reid Sorrell.
George and Jan enjoy traveling and spending time at Lake Viking with family and friends.
Cards may be sent to: 2907 Eastbrook Ct. St. Joseph MO 64506.
