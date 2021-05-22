Gary and Katy Hughes Celebrate 60 Years

Mr. and Mrs. Hughes will celebrate their anniversary on May 20, 2021. They were married on this date in 1961, in Savannah, Missouri, at Rev. Lonnie’s Home.

Gary and Katy grew up in the Fillmore, Missouri area. Both attended Fillmore High School.

Gary worked for Idecker construction for 28 1/2 years, retiring in 2003.

Katy worked at and retired from St. Joseph State Hospital.

They have two sons, Gary Jr. and Larry.

They also have 1 granddaughter, 3 grandsons, 2 great granddaughters and 3 great-grandsons.

Cards may be sent to 29895 A Highway 59 Oregon MO 64473.