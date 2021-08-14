Fred and Jolene Marshall celebrate 50th Anniversary

Fred and Jolene Marshall celebrate their 50th Anniversary on Aug. 14, 2021. They were married on that date in 1971.
Their love story began when they fell in love in grade school and married after high school, on Aug. 14, 1971. Life has taken them on a beautiful journey.
To this day, they continue to say I love you to each other and that one lifetime together is not enough for us.
