Francis and Janet Fisch 50th Anniversary

Francis and Janet Fisch celebrated their 50th Anniversary on April 2, 2021. They were married on this day in 1971, at St. James Church in St. Joseph.

Due to Covid, a 50th Card Party will be held to send our Congratulations and Best Wishes.

The couple has two children, Juli Fish and Francis (Lori) Fisch II. They also have one grandchild.

Cards may be sent to the couple at: 2803 S. 42nd St. St. Joseph, MO 64503.