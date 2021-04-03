Francis and Janet Fisch 50th Anniversary

Francis and Janet Fisch celebrated their 50th Anniversary on April 2, 2021. They were married on this day in 1971, at St. James Church in St. Joseph.
Due to Covid, a 50th Card Party will be held to send our Congratulations and Best Wishes.
The couple has two children, Juli Fish and Francis (Lori) Fisch II. They also have one grandchild.
Cards may be sent to the couple at: 2803 S. 42nd St. St. Joseph, MO 64503.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.