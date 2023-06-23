Bill and Virginia (Hess) Stull will celebrate 75 years of marriage on July 3, 2023. Their lifelong journey began in 1948, when a 16 year old fella coming home from the Air Force to do his laundry would marry the 19 year old gal who worked at the laundry mat. They married right away and one year later they had a son, Thomas William. Dad was then carrying pieces of steel across the old railroad bridge for 25 cents a day, while mom was home taking care of Tom. Then mom began working at Noma Lights, located in downtown St. Joseph, we believe there is a picture of mom working that is hanging in one of the local restaurants. They decided to give Tom a sister so Dad then knew he needed to make more money to support a wife and now going to have two children, so at the age of 18 he bravely began driving a semi truck, and shortly after they had a daughter, Virginia “Sue”. This kept mom busy, but was a life she wouldn’t trade for anything. They resided in Elwood, Kansas, at that time. Then 10 years later they had Deborah Marie, and two years after that Lori Ann was born. By this time dad was truck driving full time. Then wanting to be home more, dad and mom ran the APCO station located on St. Joseph Ave. Then they decided to explore a different city and state. They packed up and moved to Pueblo, Colorado, and took up the truck driving profession once again. However, they were only there a couple of years, then family matters brought them home to Elwood once again. Mom then went to work at the Elwood School in the kitchen as a cook and doing what she loved to do AND getting paid for doing it. By this time there were grandkids that were now at the Elwood School and everyone LOVED her cooking and still do to this day. Dad then bought his first brand new over the road truck and mom would go with him when she could, they loved going on the road together.
Then retirement was discussed and they knew it was time. Mom and Dad decided to do some traveling, so they bought a big RV and headed south to Brownsville, Texas, to escape the cold weather that Missouri and Kansas always offered in the winter months. Even though the two don’t travel anymore, they have all the memories to make every day STILL a special day. Their faith in the Lord above is insurmountable, and they have raised their kids with that same faith. Mom and dad are still living in their own home, mom still cooks daily for dad, and even breakfast for lots of family and welcomes ALL to grab a seat because there is ALWAYS room for one more. Dad isn’t able to mow his own lawn any more, but that’s ok because Tom does a great job every week so when you see him out on his mower just honk and wave, he will I’m sure and without a doubt wave back. Lori can be found usually taking mom to the grocery store and even to the boat for a little gambling here and there. Sue and Deb are there if something was forgotten in the store run. Those two are always over town and johnny on the spot to get those forgotten supplies, medicines or food... not to mention all the grand-kids, great grand kids, great-great grand kids and there are even a few great-great-great grand kids, and in this family mix, there are lots of lifetime friends that have become like “family” as well. So with all of this being said we have to say we have one of THE BEST FAMILY in the entire GREAT USA!!!! ALL IN ALL LIFE HAS BEEN GREAT and we got to that big 75 and we will all enjoy absolutely every moment we have with them from now til the good Lord decides different..
