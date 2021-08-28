Eddie and Marilyn Griggs celebrate 50 years

Eddie and Marilyn (Baker) Griggs will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 3, 1971. They were married on this date in 1971, at Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church.
To this union, two children were born: Karin Griggs of Overland Park, Kansas, and Karla and Drew Hausman of Kansas City, Missouri.
They also have four grandchildren: Trevor and Nathan Goethe, and Grady and Barrett Hausman.
Eddie is retired from Lawhon Construction Company and Marilyn is a retired elementary school teacher.
They celebrated their anniversary with a family trip.
Cards may be sent to the couple at: 19598 State Route W Cosby, MO 64436.
