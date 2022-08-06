Dr. Steve and Debbie Nickell celebrating 50 years!

Dr. Steve and Debbie Nickell will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, with a cake and punch reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Their family will be hosting this event at the First Christian Church in Stanberry, Missouri. Steve and Debbie were married Aug. 12, 1972, at the United Methodist Church in Maysville, Missouri.
For the next five years, Steve completed his BS degree in Agricultural Economics and graduated from the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine May 14, 1977. He and Debbie moved to Stanberry directly following his graduation, and Steve began his veterinary career May 16, 1977. They sold their practice on July 1, 2021.
They are the parents of three children: Dr. Jason (Dr. Stacey) Nickell, Parkville, Missouri, Arianne (Gary) Kopf, Kansas City, Missouri, and Dr. Jordan (Dr. Lauren) Nickell, Steilacoom, Washington. Steve and Debbie have been blessed with three grandchildren: Brooke, Will, and Paige Nickell.
Everyone is invited to attend. If you are not able to attend, but you would like to send a card, please send it to the following address: Dr. and Mrs. Steve Nickell, 4547 US HWY 136, Stanberry, Missouri, 64489.
