Dr. Don and Wanda Barr celebrate 60 years!

Dr. Don and Wanda Barr, of St. Joseph, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on April 7, 2022.
They were married on that date in 1962 at Zion United Church of Christ, in Mayview, Missouri.
The couple has five children: Linda Barlow (Ross); Craig Barr (Margaret); Susan Gentry (Mike); Stacy Barr (Scott Hunker); and Julie Barr. They have nine grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.
A family celebration will be held at a later date. Cards may be sent to 4 Wishbone Road, St. Joseph, Missouri 64506.
