Doug and Barbara Campbell celebrate 50 years

Doug and Barbara Campbell celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on June 5, 2021, at their church, Grace Evangelical, with many friends and family in attendance. They were married on June 4, 1971, at Co-Cathedral Catholic Church in St. Joseph.
Doug and Barbara’s children and their spouses are: Christopher and Megan Campbell, Jennifer and Jason Hale and Jonathan Campbell.
They also have eight grandchildren.
Beautifully decorated cake and cupcakes, a fruit and cheese bar, along with coffee, tea and lemonade were served by the couples’ children and grandchildren. 12 round tables were draped with white table cloths and adorned with crystal vases, holding mixed assortments of blue flowers and moss green foliage, lovingly made by one of the couples’ bridesmaids and her daughter.
A special thank you to all who came and shared our special day with us.
Cards may also be sent to the couple at 2916 Renick St., St. Joseph, MO 64507.
