Don and Carole Gamble celebrate 60 years

Don and Carole Gamble are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 26, 2022. They were married at Woodson Chapel Christian Church on Jan. 26, 1962.
Their children are Marsha Anderson (Steve), Gina Weigart (Bob) and Donna Wood (Jud).
They enjoy traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Cards may be sent to 4206 Belmont Cir., St Joseph, MO 64506.
