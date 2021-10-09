Dick and Tina Dunn celebrate 60 Years!

Mr. and Mrs Carl Richard “Dick” and Martina “Tina” Lou Dunn celebrated 60 years of marriage on Oct. 8, 2021.

They were married in Maitland, Missouri, in 1961 in the Maitland United Methodist Church.

Dick is the son of the late Ruby Goff from Bolckow, Missouri. Tina is the daughter of the late Claude (Dutch) and Lorene Guthrie from Maitland.

For the majority of their marriage the couple have resided in Maitland. They have three daughters, Lori Dunn, Roxanne Coffelt, and Charolette Dunn. They also have seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A family dinner is planned.

Cards are welcomed and appreciated. Please send them to: PO Box 124, Maitland, MO 64466.

