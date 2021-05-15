Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Snyder will celebrate their 50th Anniversary on May 23, 2021. They were married on that date in 1971, at the First Christian Church in Maryville, Missouri, by the Rev. L.B. Day.

Dennis and Jane grew up in Barnard Missouri and both attended school there, becoming high school sweethearts.

After living in Rosendale for five years, Dennis and Jane resided in Savannah, Missouri over 38 years and moved, afer retirement, to St. Joseph, six years ago. Dennis spent 33 years in education as a teacher, counselor and curriculum director. He retired from Savannah R III in 2005. Jane was in education 30 years, as an English teacher for 20 years and retiring from North Andrew R VI as high school principal, in 2001.

The couple are the parents of a son, Mark, who lives in St. Joseph with his girlfriend, Ryann Owens.

They are celebrating with a family dinner at Luna’s in St. Joseph, hosted by Mark and Ryann, with a trip planned in the future.

Cards may be sent to: 2904 Wilshire Court, St. Joseph MO 64506.