David and Rita Boos celebrate 50 years

David and Rita (Wietharn) Boos will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on November 26, 2021. They were married on this date in 1971, at St. Leo’s Catholic church in Horton, Kansas by Rev. Sylvester Wietharn.
They have five children: Michelle Grable, Troy, Kansas, Kristin Fuhrman (Mike), Lancaster, Kansas, Tricia Boos, Denton, Kansas, Brian Boos (deceased) and Brandon Boos (Abby Smith), Everest, Kansas.
They have seven grandchildren: Karlie, Macy and Riley Grable, Josie (deceased), Quinn and Mason Fuhrman, Ivar and Bryar Boos.
Before his retirement, David was actively engaged in farming. Rita is currently a United States Postmaster in Wathena, Kansas and Officer in Charge for all Doniphan County Post Offices.
The couple would enjoy receiving cards at 803 Hwy 20 S. Denton, KS 66017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.