Darrel and Gail Pike are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 25, 2021. They were married at the Agency Christian Church on Sept. 25, 1971.
Their children are Ryan Pike and Mindy (David) Sasser. Their grandchildren are Brendan Pike, Benjamin Sasser and Drew Sasser.
A cake and punch reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Agency Community Center. All friends and family are invited. No gifts, please.
Cards may be sent to the couple at 13615 S.E. St. Rt. MM, Agency, MO 64401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.