Dale and Jenny Stinnett celebrate 70 years!

Dale and Jenny (Vaughn) Stinnett are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Oct. 20, 2021. They were married Oct. 20, 1951, in Amazonia, Missouri.
Dale and Jenny have three daughters, Jennifer and Bill Spalding, Janice and Jim Sweet, Jolene and Chuck Hornbeck, and one son, Bob and Trish Stinnett. They also have 12 grandchildren and 20+ great-grandchildren.
A reception to celebrate the couple is planned for 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at the New Market Community Center in New Market, Missouri. The couple would like to request your presence, not presents.
