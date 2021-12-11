Charles and Doris Cloninger are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 24, 2021. They were married at the Methodist Church in Cowgill, Missouri, on Dec. 24, 1971.
The bride is the daughter of Llyod D. “Jack” and Rosamund McBee, of Cowgill. The groom is the son of Margaret and Harold J. “Sonny” Cloninger, of Lousianna, Missouri.
Charles Cloninger is a Retired Air Force Vietnam Veteran and Doris Cloninger is currently a Teacher in St. Joseph School District. During their marriage they have lived all over the country from Missouri to South Carolina, Colorado, California and Arizona.
Also during their marriage they have been foster parents to over 33 children while living in Arizona, through House of Samuel Christians Children’s home. They adopted five children and have legal custody of three children currently. They are the parents of five children. They also have 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A strong foundation to their marriage is their faith in Christ and the love of family. Faith that is strengthened by being part of a congregation of Life Church, in St. Joseph, since 2009.
Mr. and Mrs. Cloninger Invite you to come to Life Church, 1500 Brookside Dr., St. Joseph, MO 64506, on Dec. 18, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. to join in the celebration of their 50th Wedding Anniversary
Cards are welcome to be sent also to: 4707 Valley Lane, St. Joseph, MO 64503.
