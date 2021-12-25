Carrol and Martha L. Barker 50th Anniversary

Carrol “Butch” and Martha (Ingram) Barker will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 29, 2021. They were married by the Rev. Tom Willis on Dec. 29, 1971.
Butch retired after 28 years with Praxair in Kansas City, Missouri. Martha worked in banking for 39 years, retiring from US Bank.
Together they have five children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at: 1406 Crossbow Dr., St. Joseph MO 64506.
