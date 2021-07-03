Byron and Phyllis celebrate 65 Years

Byron and Phyllis Myers celebrated their 65th Anniversary on June 29, 2021. They were married at First Baptist Church, in St. Joseph and have lived in St. Joseph their entire lives.
They have two children: Dee Ann Vestal (Mike) and Byron Myers II (Carol).
Their grandchildren are: Josh Heckman, Patrick Lile (Sara), Allison Johnston (Matt), Byron Myers III and Joseph Myers.
Great-grandchildren are: Elizabeth Heckman, Tyson Lile, Emery Lile, Truman Lile, Weston Lile, Marley Johnston and RykerJohnston.
Cards may be sent to: 3002 Miller Rd. St. Joseph MO 64506.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.