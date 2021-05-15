Byron and Barbara Weed celebrate 50 years

Byron and Barbara (Berry) Weed will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 5, 2021. They were married on this date in 1971, at St. Patrick’s Church.

Byron and Barbara were High School Sweethearts, who both graduated from Lafayette High School.

To this union, two sons were born: Adam and Aaron Weed.

They also have nine grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and a great-grandson on the way.

A card shower may be sent to the couple at 3015 Seneca St St. Joseph MO 64507.