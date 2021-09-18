Burton and Betty (Treese) Wilson are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.
There were married on Sept. 18, 1951, in Fayette, Missouri.
Burton and Betty have four daughters, Sandra Gerhart, Shirley and Herb Talmadge, Sonia and Gale Misemer and Stacy and Terry Raymond (deceased).
They also have eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
Cards may be sent to the honorees at 1214 N. Maple St., Stanberry MO 64489.
