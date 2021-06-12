Bob and Sharon Stark celebrate 60 years!

Bob and Sharon Stark are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on June 16, 2021. They were married on that date in 1961.

Their children are Dianna Mckinney (Mark Bigham) and Leslie Hardin (Kevin Wilson). They have three grandsons, Ted Mckinney, Tyler Mckinney, and Jamie Hardin, and one great-granddaughter, Kynzlee Mckinney.

Cards may be sent to them at: 3811 Patee, St. Joseph, MO 64507.