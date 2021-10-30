Bob and Janice Ziolkowski Anniversary

Bob and Janice (Blanchard) Ziolkowski were childhood sweethearts. On Nov. 9, 2021, they will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on Nov. 9, 1961.
Their children are Steve (Polly) Ziolkowski, Chuck (Laura) Ziolkowski, Sherri (Mike) Kretzer, and Kerri Ziolkowski-Elrod. They have nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at 5407 Sawyer St., St. Joseph, MO 64504.
