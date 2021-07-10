Bill and Virginia Stull celebrate 73 Golden Years

Bill and Virginia Stull celebrated 73 years on July 3, 2021. They were married in St. Joseph on July 3, 1948.
The couple has resided in Elwood, Kansas, for the past 55 years.
Their children are Tom (Linda) Stull, Sue (Jack) Frump, Deb Stull, and Lori Ann (Mark) Bassett, all who live in Elwood. Bill and Virginia love to talk about all of their grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and even great-great-great-grandchildren.
They look forward to receiving cards and letters from all who has been acquainted with them, whether it would be work related, family, friends or just new acquaintances. Cards may be sent to them at: PO Box 541, Elwood, KS 66024 or send them an email at debstull@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.