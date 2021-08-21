Bill and Garnette Treese celebrate 60 years
Bill and Garnette (Hawk) Treese will celebrate their 60th Anniversary on Sept. 2, 2021. They were married on this date in 1961.

To this union, four children were born: Todd (Mary) Treese, Traci(Randy) Major, Tassi Bryant and Tonia (Tim) Auffert.

They also have 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Their children would like to invite family and friends to send cards to 25530 Liberty Road, Maryville MO 64468.

