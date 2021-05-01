Bernie and Jaime Meyer are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. They were married on May 2, 1981, at St. Francis Xavier Parish, in St. Joseph.

God has blessed the couple with four children, Barbara (Clint) Spencer, Bernie (Jessica) Meyer, Mary (Reggie) Parksel, and Katie (Jarod) Davis. They are also blessed to have ten grandchildren with another coming in July: C.J., Frankie, Audrey and Charlotte Spencer, Jax and Carson Meyer, Evan, Kobe and Noah Parksel, and Josie Kate Davis (sibling coming soon).

Bernie retired from Missouri American Water Company after 38 years as Operations Superintendent. He and Jaime are enjoying retirement together.

The couple celebrated with a trip to south Missouri. Cards may be sent to: 3502 Penn Street, St. Joseph, MO 64507.