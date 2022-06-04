Ben and Gretchen (Pagels) Lambrecht were married on June 1, 1952, at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Bancroft, Nebraska. Their parents were Arthur and Elizabeth (Harms) Pagels. Gretchen’s grandfather, the Rev. William Harms had been pastor at Zion for 53 years. Ben’s parents were the Rev. August and Helene Lambrecht.
Gretchen grew up on the farm and has many memories: the huge garden, milking cows by hand, and feeding the pigs and chickens; driving the horses and the tractor. Other memories from the 1930’s, during the depression include, per her mother, that they always had a chicken! and the draught – the searing heat, the wind, the grasshoppers, and getting electricity and a phone. During World War II, she recalls the rationing of sugar, shoes and gas. She attended Zion Lutheran Rural Grade School, two rooms and two teachers; it was a great education, and she had fun. Sports and music were a big part of their family’s life and that continued through her lifetime.
Ben’s father passed away when he was nine months old. His mother moved to West Point, Nebraska, so everyone could walk to where they needed to go. She took up sewing, had a large garden, chickens and rabbits, to help support and feed the five of them. They loved flowers!! They lived next door to St. Paul Lutheran Church and School and all of the children attended both. Ben’s goal in school was “causing mischief”.
They both attended West Point High School. Ben was active in all of the groups and clubs and was an excellent athlete. He lettered in football and basketball, and was elected to the regional and conference “All State” team. His main focus in High School was causing “mayhem”. He enlisted in the Air Force, with his mother’s signature, in 1946. He was only 16 at the time. After Basic Training, he went to Boca Raton, Florida and began training to be an Air Traffic Controller. He was one of 16, out of a class of 363, to be chosen to go to the Arctic Circle, to build and maintain a base called “Kittigazuit”. They monitored both American and Russian planes flying over the region. The Eskimos were their friends. Not all 16 members of the original 16 could tolerate the extreme cold and the monotony of the job, however, and some were sent home. Ben made it! After several assignments state side, he finished his career at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, D.C.
Gretchen attended West Point High School and majored in “Normal Training”, a course that prepared you to teach rural schools, right out of High School. High School sports for girls were: basketball, half court coverage and softball. She was involved in all things music: band, chorus, choir and all its small groups. She also enjoyed drama: Declam, lead in the plays and public speaking.
She was the first homecoming queen of West Point High. She was a member of the National Honor Society.
She was offered a teaching position at a rural school and had a scholarship to Wayne State College, but dad “needed her on the farm”. She went to work in the fall of 1950, at the Farmers and Merchants Bank in West Point, Nebraska. Truly banker’s hours were 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Ben and Gretchen met at the County Fair in August 1949. After their marriage, they moved to Wichita, Kansas, where the Sound Scribble Corp. of America employed Ben. He installed and maintained over 500 dictating machines at Boeing, Cessna and Beach Aircraft companies. Gretchen worked at the First National Bank in Wichita, first as a bookkeeper, then as an assistant bookkeeper, and then she became the youngest person, at that time, to work in the Commercial Loan department. In Wichita, Ben and Gretchen were privileged to be Charter Members of Bethany Lutheran Church.
After Sound-Scribber closed the Wichita office, they moved to Lincoln, Nebraska. Ben found employment with Great Plains Container Company and started his 35-year career in the Corrugated Box Industry. He was asked to transfer to Sioux City, Iowa, to open the new Hoerner-Waldorf plant there, and then onto St. Joseph to open the new Hoerner-Waldorf plant on Lower Lake Road. As the scheduler, he was ranked #2 in all of the plants nationwide, for accuracy and waste management. He retired from Hoerner Smurfit Stone as Productions Co-Coordinator.
In Sioux City and St. Joseph, he always had a large garden, with as many as 100 tomato and pepper plants, all started from seeds. He always had many flowers and enjoyed taking care of the lawn.
In Lincoln, Nebraska, Gretchen worked an office job, briefly, and then began daycare. In Sioux City, she worked for St. Luke’s Medical Center, as the Accounts Payable and Payroll Clerk. In St. Joseph and Elwood, Kansas, she worked at Couch Motors, until they closed. She opened an In-Home Licensed Daycare and Preschool She had 10 children every day, with an overlap of three morning, noon and after school children. She retired after 14 years, and remains friends with many of them still today.
Gretchen joined the Lutherans Women’s Missionary League (LWML) in Wichita in 1953, and has been a faithful member since then. In Nebraska, she was on the State Board as recording Secretary and First Vice President. In St. Joseph, she served as president of the Circles at St. Peter Lutheran Church, various zone and district positions, co-chaired the District LWML convention in St. Joseph and was candidate for Missouri District President.
She enjoyed volunteering. With the help of other members of the congregation served their first meal at the Open Door Food Kitchen; that was 1978 and that mission continues, today. The congregation also provided meals and necessities for the Men’s Cold Weather Shelter and all the men’s housing. She served on the Board of Directors for the Open Door Food Kitchen and Riverbend Treatment Center for Boys. The congregation provided Christmas gifts for the residents at Riverbend. Ben and Gretchen enjoyed volunteering at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in St. Joseph, as their grandsons Nick and Aaron, were students there. Gretchen was the first PTA president at St. Paul’s and always joked “she was the oldest PTA president in the world”. For 20 years, she and members of the congregation entertained members of a Nursing Home with “Bingo”. The weekly congregation helped provide prizes and Christmas gifts for each resident. That ended with COVID.
Before the couple retired, they started making and selling small woodcraft items. Ben cut wood for a craft store in St. Joseph. After retirement, things grew to include floral, greenery and large wooden items. Cathy added her lovely creations to the mix and a business developed. At one time, they had their crafts in seven shops in Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. The highlight of the year was their annual four-day Christmas Open House. They made many good friends during that time. That ended with COVID, after 37 consecutive years. It was truly a fun run.
Their family includes children, Dean and Cathy Delk, Jeff Lambrecht, Todd and Dawn Lambrecht and grandchildren: Sheri and Nathan, Dustin, Aerial, Chris, Collin, Nic, Aaron, Livia, Karys and great-grandchildren: Gavin Garrison, Livia, Maxine; also “Special Ones” Lisa, Lori and Kim.
The couple are members of St. Peter Lutheran Church. They will celebrate this happy event during the weekend of June 4 and 5. Cards may be sent to: 912 S 39th St., St. Joseph, MO 64507.
As the shadows lengthen and doors begin to close, the couple remembers, first of all, God’s Blessings.
They also remember God’s love, given and received, through family and friends. Who would have believed, 70 years?
