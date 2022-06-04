Art and Ellen Warner celebrate 50 years!

Art and Ellen Warner are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 10, 2022. They were married at Cathedral church in St. Joseph, on June 10, 1972.
Their children are Michael Warner (Jenny), of Praire Village, Kansas, Megan Orth (Stephen), of Leawood, Kansas, and Mallory Anderl (Patrick), of Omaha, Nebraska. They have 10 grandchildren, Corbin, Cali, and Camryn Warner, Connor, Zach, and Ellen Orth
Charlie, Ben, Teddy, and Andy Anderl.
Ellen retired in 20014 as a pharmacist with over 40 years in the industry. Art retired from ReeceNichols Real Estate in 2019 after over 40 years at St. Joe Light and Power and ReeceNichols Real Estate.
Art and Ellen have been enjoying retirement life traveling, being with their grandchildren and children and participating in the local Miata Club.
Cards may be sent to them at: Art and Ellen Warner, 509 Southwood Ln, St. Joseph, MO 64506.
