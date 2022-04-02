Allen and Carol Silvertson celebrate 50 years!

Allen and Carol Sivertson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 1, 2022. They were married in Elk Point, South Dakota, on April 1, 1972.
Their children are Eric Sivertson (Emily Conway), Erin Sivertson & Elke (Gerry) Fields. They have seven grandchildren, Alexsey, Brayden, Derrick, Camren, Henry, Asa and Daiton.
Allen is a United States Air Force Vietnam veteran before retiring from Sprnkler Fitters Union 669 and later from the St. Joseph News-Press. Carol was a cosmetologist, served on the Savannah Park board and was a Girl Scout leader. They keep busy at the Joyce Ray Patterson Senior Center.
When they got married family and friends thought it was an April fools joke. 50 later and the joke is still going strong!
No celebration at this time to keep everyone safe and healthy. Please just send cards or letters to celebrate with them. Cards may be sent to them at 312 W. Elk St., Savannah, Missouri 64485.
