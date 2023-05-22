History suggests that the sandwich - a go-to, lunch-hour staple - was named for John Montagu, the Fourth Earl of Sandwich. Lord Sandwich was an 18th century English aristocrat who asked his valet to bring him meat tucked between two pieces of bread while Sandwich was embroiled in a cribbage match he just had to play through.
Even though Lord Sandwich wasn't the first to enjoy meat or cheese between bread, he was the one to help solidify the moniker "sandwich." Since then, all types of sandwiches have been designed and enjoyed, and these portable meals are a favorite for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Enjoy this take on the sandwich, a "Grilled Adobo Turkey BBT Sandwich" from "Simply Scratch" (Avery) by Laurie McNamara.
Grilled Adobo Turkey BBT Sandwich
Makes 4 sandwiches
11/4 pounds turkey tenderloins
2 teaspoons olive oil
11/2 tablespoons Adobo Seasoning (see below)
9 slices thick slab bacon
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
8 slices sourdough bread
6 tablespoons romesco sauce
12 thin slices Manchego cheese
16 fresh basil leaves
Thinly sliced tomato
Adobo Seasoning
1 tablespoon onion powder
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon dried oregano, crushed in your palm
1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
Combine all ingredients for the adobo seasoning. Place the turkey in a large bowl or resealable bag. Add the oil and seasoning, toss to coat and set aside on the counter to marinate.
In a large skillet, cook the bacon until crispy, about 30 minutes.
Heat a grill pan between medium and medium-high heat. Place the seasoned turkey on the pan and cook for 2 to 3 minutes per side, adjusting the heat so as to not burn, 12 to 14 minutes total. Transfer to a cutting board to rest for 5 minutes before slicing.
Reduce the heat under the grill pan to medium or medium-low. Butter one side of each piece of bread. On one of the unbuttered sides, spread 11/2 tablespoons of the romesco sauce. Place the bread, sauce-side up, on the grill pan and top with 2 slices of cheese, some basil, a few slices of tomato, bacon, sliced turkey, remaining cheese, and a second piece of buttered bread, sauce-side down. Grill for 3 to 4 minutes, or until grill marks form, then carefully flip and repeat.
Cut in half and serve with more romesco sauce for dipping.
