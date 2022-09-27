Royals Tigers Baseball

Kansas City Royals pitcher Zack Greinke throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a game Tuesday in Detroit.

 Associated Press

DETROIT — Harold Castro singled in the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning after tying it with a two-run single in the eighth in the Detroit Tigers' 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Tucker Barnhart bunted pinch-runner Ryan Kreidler to third and Anthony Misiewicz (3-2) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Eric Haase.

