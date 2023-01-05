LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Douglas County District Attorney’s office has decided to drop prosecution of a woman who was accused of killing a 9-month-old boy in 2016 at a Eudora day care where she worked.

District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Wednesday a new report from a forensic pathologist found Oliver Ortiz had a congenital heart defect and other pre-existing conditions that led to his death on Sept. 29, 2016, at Kids Group Daycare in Eudora.

