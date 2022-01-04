MANHATTAN, Kan. — Marcus Carr scored 19 points, Timmy Allen had 17 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, and No. 14 Texas rallied in the second half to beat Kansas State 70-57 on Tuesday night.
Courtney Ramey added 14 points and Dylan Disu had 10 for Texas (12-2, 2-0), which has won six in a row.
“I think when we get it inside, it creates some momentum for us,” Allen said. “And then when we get inside, they have to react to that and we it inside-out for some 3s.”
Kansas State led 35-29 at halftime, but the Longhorns opened the second half with an 18-2 run that Ramey concluded with two 3-pointers, making it 47-37 with 12:26 remaining.
Nijel Pack scored 21 points, 15 in the first half, and Selton Miguel finished with 13 points for the Wildcats (8-5, 0-2), who were missing seven players and coach Bruce Weber because of COVID-19 protocols.
Texas was without its third-leading scorer, Andrew Jones.
