The third annual Caregiver of the Year Awards Event was hosted by Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory in conjunction with The Compassion Point on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
No one should have to navigate caregiving alone. This belief is why the Meierhoffer family established The Compassion Point. Every day we serve families who have experienced care in some manner. Every day we hear stories about the exceptional care they have received in so many ways. Caregivers are often unsung heroes in our community. They provide the comfort and peace to families when they need it most.
At Meierhoffer, we want to thank those individuals who go above and beyond in caring for others. Our Caregiver of Excellence Award Program is designed to recognize those staff members that selflessly serve patients. We know it takes a special person to work as a caregiver. It is our goal to honor those special people.
The Caregiver of the Year ceremony is a time for caregivers in St. Joseph and surrounding areas to be honored for their service to the community and their loved ones. Four caregivers are awarded quarterly in four separate categories: Home Health, Hospital Staff, Assisted Living/Nursing Home and Hospice. Once per year, the Caregiver of the Year ceremony recognizes all of the award nominees and quarterly winners. From the quarterly Caregiver Award winners, a Caregiver of the Year is chosen.
The winners that were announced at the Caregiver Awards Event are listed below.
The Compassion Point 2021 Caregiver of the Year:
Sarah Merten, Mosaic Life Care
The Compassion Point Fall 2021 Caregiver Awards:
Cari Bell-Richie, Mosaic Life Care — Hospital Staff
Chris Burris, Corby Place — Assisted Living/Nursing Facilities
Kim Venable, Mosaic Home Health — Home Health
Corey Whorton, Mosaic Hospice — Hospice Care
