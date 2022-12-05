The fourth annual Caregiver of the Year award ceremony was hosted earlier this week to honor caregivers across Northwest Missouri. The ceremony was hosted by Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory and held in conjunction with The Compassion Point, a Meierhoffer program that offers resources and recognition for caregivers.
The Caregiver of the Year award ceremony takes the time to honor caregivers in St. Joseph and surrounding areas for their service to the community. Throughout the year, four caregivers were awarded quarterly in four separate categories: Home Health, Hospital Staff, Assisted Living/Nursing Home and Hospice.
One of the quarterly caregiver winners is hand selected annually by our selection committee as the Caregiver of the Year to win a special award for their dedication and service excellence. This year, Cyndi Way of Mosaic Life Care was selected.
Cyndi’s nominator described her as “someone that is always doing what is right for the patient. She has been instrumental in sharing her knowledge with numerous staff by helping them to be able to do their roles effectively and efficiently.
She always comes in early and stays late to make sure every patient is taken care of and every message is addressed.
She is instrumental in helping patients get very expensive oral chemotherapy meds at a price they can afford and then making sure refills are done so there is no break in a cycle. She went above and beyond recently to get a medication for a patient Friday after hours.
The patient could not afford the medication at the pharmacy so she was able to secure a replacement medication over the weekend until a different plan could be in place on Monday. She is a friendly face behind the mask and a voice of reassurance”.
Awards will also presented to the 2022 Fall Quarterly Award Winners. The list of recipients is below.
Skariah (Zach) Varghese
Hospital Staff
Mosaic Life Care
Hailey Stroud
Nursing Facilities / Assisted Living
Vintage Gardens
Ricki Wedlow
Home Health
Home Instead
Christy Stevens
Hospice Care
Three Oaks Hospice
Most Caregivers are nominated by a friend or community member that has watched their impact firsthand. The program is open to all caregivers that serve the Northwest Missouri area, whether they are for-profit or not-for-profit with the goal to honor great caregivers. The next deadline for submissions is Jan. 25, 2022. For more information call Jane Graves at 816-271-0339 or fill out an application online at www.thecompassionpoint.com/nominations.
