BEN COX is retiring from the Missouri Department of Transportation after 21 years of service. Cox is a senior maintenance worker in Gallatin.

BECKY GALL was promoted to dual Business Banking Center Manager for Bank Midwest at both the St. Jospeh and Savannah locations. Gall’s responsibilities include business development, retail operations, overseeing performance of consumer banking and supporting the banking centers through sales training, coaching, and market strategy.

Berkshire Hathaway Stein & Summers opt for Virtual HomeServices during COVID-19. It consists of online meetings with clients, virtual home tours, electronic signing, and more. In the midst of this pandemic they also have created a new position in the company, Director of Marketing, which has been filled by Chelsea Becker. “We are all embracing technology now more than ever, so for me it was the perfect opportunity to integrate myself into Berkshire Hathaway and be a resource for the agents,” Becker said.

