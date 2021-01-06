Richard Antle was promoted to vice president of Exchange Bank & Trust in December. Antle has been with Exchange Bank since 2017 and serves as the bank's security officer, head of the collections department and an auto and mortgage lender.
Careers, Awards & Milestones
