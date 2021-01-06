Careers, Awards & Milestones
Richard Antle

 Photo courtesy: Exchange Bank and Trust

Richard Antle was promoted to vice president of Exchange Bank & Trust in December. Antle has been with Exchange Bank since 2017 and serves as the bank's security officer, head of the collections department and an auto and mortgage lender.

