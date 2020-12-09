CHAD HIGDON has been elected Vice-Chair of Feeding America's Policy Engagement and Advocacy Committee. Higdon is currently the Second Harvest Community Food Bank CEO.
Careers, Awards & Milestones
Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.
Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.
Jake Meikel
