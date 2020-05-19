Joe Hegeman was recently hired by Farmers State Bank as a loan officer, operating at the bank’s Belt Highway and Beck Road branch in St. Joseph. Hegeman is new to banking and most recently served as a field representative in the district office for U.S. Representative Sam Graves.

