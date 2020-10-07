Rhonda Beemer

 By Bailey Ketcham News-Press NOW

DR. Rhonda Beemer, who serves as the faculty athletics representative at Northwest Missouri State University, is among 18 renowned faculty experts from throughout the country selected to participate in the NCAA Division II FAR Fellows Institute.

Beemer also was selected as a NCAA Division II Women Leaders X grant recipient, which provides recipients a one-year membership with Women Leaders in College Sports, a premier leadership organization that develops, connects and advances women working in college sports and beyond.

