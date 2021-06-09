ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright allowed two runs in seven innings, Tyler O’Neill homered twice and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cleveland Indians 8-2 Wednesday night to stop a six-game losing streak.

O’Neill hit a 451-foot, two-run homer in the third off Phil Maton and a solo homer in the seventh against Trevor Stephan, helping the Cardinals avoid what would have been their first seven-game skid since June 2017. O’Neill leads St. Louis with 15 homers and 32 RBIs.

Matt Carpenter drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double and Paul Goldschmidt had a solo homer for the Cardinals, who won for just the second time in their last 10 games.

Wainwright (4-5), at 39 the oldest active player in the National League, won for the second time in five starts.

He fell behind 2-0 in the first on Eddie Rosario’s RBI double and Harold Ramírez’s sacrifice fly, then followed with six hitless innings, retiring 11 in a row at one stretch. He struck out six and walked none.

After leading for only 2½ innings during its skid, the Cardinals ahead to stay with a four-run first.

Yadier Molina, who returned to the lineup from a bruised knee, drew two-out walk in a 10-pitch at-bat with the bases loaded and Carpenter followed with a bases-clearing double that chased J.C. Mejia (1-1) from his second big league start.

After the first inning, one Cleveland batter reached against Wainwright, Génesis Cabrera and Ryan Helsley.