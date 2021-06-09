ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright allowed two runs in seven innings, Tyler O’Neill homered twice and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cleveland Indians 8-2 Wednesday night to stop a six-game losing streak.
O’Neill hit a 451-foot, two-run homer in the third off Phil Maton and a solo homer in the seventh against Trevor Stephan, helping the Cardinals avoid what would have been their first seven-game skid since June 2017. O’Neill leads St. Louis with 15 homers and 32 RBIs.
Matt Carpenter drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double and Paul Goldschmidt had a solo homer for the Cardinals, who won for just the second time in their last 10 games.
Wainwright (4-5), at 39 the oldest active player in the National League, won for the second time in five starts.
He fell behind 2-0 in the first on Eddie Rosario’s RBI double and Harold Ramírez’s sacrifice fly, then followed with six hitless innings, retiring 11 in a row at one stretch. He struck out six and walked none.
After leading for only 2½ innings during its skid, the Cardinals ahead to stay with a four-run first.
Yadier Molina, who returned to the lineup from a bruised knee, drew two-out walk in a 10-pitch at-bat with the bases loaded and Carpenter followed with a bases-clearing double that chased J.C. Mejia (1-1) from his second big league start.
After the first inning, one Cleveland batter reached against Wainwright, Génesis Cabrera and Ryan Helsley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.