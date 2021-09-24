CHICAGO — The surging St. Louis Cardinals emphatically matched a team record with their 14th straight win on Friday night, pounding Chicago Cubs 12-4 in the second game of doubleheader behind Tyler O’Neill’s three-run homer and a pair of solo shots by Lars Nootbaar.
Harrison Bader added a solo drive, double and single as St. Louis batters went deep five times in the nightcap to sweep the twinbill and equal a run set in July 1935. The win streak has rocketed the Cards into control of the second NL wild card, leading Philadelphia by five games.
Paul DeJong also went deep and Nootbaar added a single for three hits in his first multihomer game as St. Louis pulled away. O’Neill’s homer was his 31st of the season, second of the day and 10th in September.
The Cardinals powered past the Cubs 8-5 in the opener, riding O’Neill’s and Paul Goldschmidt’s 30th homers and José Rondon’s pinch-hit two-run shot.
O’Neill, a 26-year-old Canadian enjoying a breakout season, followed up with a drive to left center in the second inning of the second game to put St. Louis ahead 6-2. Goldschmidt added a pair of singles and an RBI double in the nightcap to give the veteran first-baseman 11 hits — including four homers —in 18 at-bats in his last four games.
St. Louis starter Jack Flaherty retired just one of four batters he faced in a pitch-count restricted return from a right shoulder strain that had sidelined him since Aug. 25. The right-hander tossed 19 pitches, yielding three runs on two hits — including Wisdom’s two-run shot deep to center.
Dakota Hudson (1-0), also reinstated from injured list on Friday, replaced Flaherty and allowed two runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings for the win. Hudson, recalled as the 29th man for the doubleheader, made his first appearance since Tommy John surgery in September 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.